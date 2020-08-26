RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday contributed 1 million U.S. Dollars to the food program of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the UNRWA said that the release of the contribution followed the signing of an agreement between Guo Wei, director of China's Office to the State of Palestine, and Marc Lassouaoui, a senior official of the UNRWA, on Tuesday.

The UNRWA hailed the contribution as generous support from the Chinese government, expressing gratitude for the financial support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This is the third time that the Chinese government has donated to the UNRWA, after contributing 2.35 million dollars in 2018 and 1 million dollars in 2019, both of which were allocated to mitigate the effects of food insecurity among Palestinian refugee families in Gaza.

Guo said that China will continue to "firmly support the just cause of Palestine and support the work of the UNRWA.

"China has called on the international community to provide more support and assistance to Palestine refugees through the UNRWA, according to Guo.

For his part, Lassouaoui voiced his appreciation of China's efforts, saying China's contribution, which has been "very strong and steadfast," will offer great assistance to many Gazans in need of food.

The Hamas-run government in Gaza has imposed a lock-down on the coastal enclave after recording new COVID-19 cases inside the strip.

"This new contribution ensures the health and safety of Palestine refugees, through a new food distribution modality, which uses door-to-door home delivery to avoid crowding at pick up locations and reduce the risk of spreading the virus," the UNRWA said.

Due to the strangling blockade on the enclave by Israel since 2007, many Palestinians in Gaza suffer from poverty, unemployment and instability.