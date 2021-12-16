China contributes TCM-based treatment protocols to global COVID-19 fight

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China has introduced treatment protocols based on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to more than 150 countries and regions as part of its contributions to the global COVID-19 fight, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine said Thursday.

The country has also offered TCM products to more than 10 countries and regions and sent TCM professionals to help with the local COVID-19 fight in 28 countries and regions, the administration said at a press conference.

TCM has been widely applied in treating COVID-19 patients in China, which has played an important role in easing patients' symptoms, according to the administration.