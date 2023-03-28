China cooperation provides new solutions to developing countries: Mushahid

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that China's emphasis on people-centred development philosophy and win-win cooperation path will not only provide many developing countries with new solutions and valuable experience in achieving their modernization but will also help in peace and stability.

"In this changing world order, China is presenting a choice of connectivity and cooperation as opposed to conflict and confrontation," Syed told the Global Times on the sidelines of an international forum marking the 10th anniversary of the concept of construction here.

The forum focusing on the Chinese path to modernization and the ideal of a global community with a shared future sparked a lively discussion among nearly 100 politicians, scholars and experts in various fields from 14 countries.

The participants who were attending the International Forum on Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Community of Shared Future reached a consensus that Chinese modernization not only is a way to promote high-quality development in China but also provides new opportunities and ideas for the realization of joint development globally.

The event was jointly held by the China International Communications Group and China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy with dignitaries, representatives of international organizations, as well as experts and scholars from think tanks, universities, and research institutes from China, the UK, France, Russia, Japan, and Pakistan, present in person and via video link.

Li Junru, former vice president of the Party school of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) addressed the forum.

"Promoting building a global community with a shared future with Chinese modernization is the solution that China offers to the world," Li said.

During the conference, international observers praised China's development in recent decades, through which the country has found its path to modernization.