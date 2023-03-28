UrduPoint.com

China Cooperation Provides New Solutions To Developing Countries: Mushahid

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

China cooperation provides new solutions to developing countries: Mushahid

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that China's emphasis on people-centred development philosophy and win-win cooperation path will not only provide many developing countries with new solutions and valuable experience in achieving their modernization but will also help in peace and stability.

"In this changing world order, China is presenting a choice of connectivity and cooperation as opposed to conflict and confrontation," Syed told the Global Times on the sidelines of an international forum marking the 10th anniversary of the concept of construction here.

The forum focusing on the Chinese path to modernization and the ideal of a global community with a shared future sparked a lively discussion among nearly 100 politicians, scholars and experts in various fields from 14 countries.

The participants who were attending the International Forum on Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Community of Shared Future reached a consensus that Chinese modernization not only is a way to promote high-quality development in China but also provides new opportunities and ideas for the realization of joint development globally.

The event was jointly held by the China International Communications Group and China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy with dignitaries, representatives of international organizations, as well as experts and scholars from think tanks, universities, and research institutes from China, the UK, France, Russia, Japan, and Pakistan, present in person and via video link.

Li Junru, former vice president of the Party school of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) addressed the forum.

"Promoting building a global community with a shared future with Chinese modernization is the solution that China offers to the world," Li said.

During the conference, international observers praised China's development in recent decades, through which the country has found its path to modernization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Russia China Mushahid Hussain Syed France United Kingdom Japan Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

8 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.