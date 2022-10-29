UrduPoint.com

China Creates Over 10 Million Urban Jobs In First Nine Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::China created 10.01 million jobs in its urban areas in the first nine months of this year, official data showed.

The overall employment situation has remained stable despite the current employment challenges, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

From January to September, 1.

32 million people with difficulty finding jobs became employed, while 3.87 million unemployed people found new jobs.

During the period, China had issued a total of 72.7 billion Yuan of employment subsidies, the ministry said.

Human resources and social security departments across the country have launched campaigns to provide services to job-hunting graduates, creating 1.02 million internship posts, it said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

