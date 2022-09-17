China crude oil output up 3.2 pct in Jan.- Aug.

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :China's crude oil output saw steady expansion, rising 3.2 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, official data showed.

The output totaled 136.94 million tonnes from January to August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the same period, China imported 330.18 million tonnes of crude oil, down 4.7 percent year on year.

In August alone, China's crude oil output went down 0.2 percent year on year to 16.94 million tonnes, the data revealed.