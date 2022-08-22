China cuts benchmark lending rate LPR

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :China on Monday cut the market-based benchmark lending rate in a bid to shore up growth.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) came in at 3.65 percent Monday, down from 3.7 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, was lowered by 15 basis points to 4.3 percent.