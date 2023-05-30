UrduPoint.com

China Declines Meeting With US Defense Chief: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China declines meeting with US defense chief: Pentagon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Beijing has declined a US invitation for a meeting in Singapore between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, the Pentagon said.

"Overnight, the PRC informed the US that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore this week," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Monday in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The PRC's concerning unwillingness to engage in meaningful military-to-military discussions will not diminish (the Defense Department's) commitment to seeking open lines of communication with the People's Liberation Army," he said.

When asked about the meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm that Beijing had declined the invitation.

"The US knows clearly why there are currently difficulties in military communication between China and the US," spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference on Tuesday.

"The US should earnestly respect China's concerns of sovereignty, security and interests, immediately correct its incorrect actions, show sincerity, and create the atmosphere and conditions for China-US military dialogue," she said.

