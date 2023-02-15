UrduPoint.com

China Deepens Customs Cooperation To Facilitate Growth Of Greater Bay Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

China deepens customs cooperation to facilitate growth of Greater Bay Area

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:It will be safer and easier for personnel, goods, and articles to travel and circulate in China's Greater Bay Area, as a new arrangement was signed on Tuesday to deepen customs cooperation on risk management.

The arrangement, signed by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) and customs authorities in Hong Kong, aims to facilitate the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Authorities will share risk information, conduct joint analysis, and synergize their operations to forestall and crack down on the illegal imports and exports of drugs, guns and explosives, endangered species of animals and plants, and cultural relics, said the GAC, adding that there will be strong deterrence against trafficking.

Related Topics

Exports Drugs China Hong Kong Share

Recent Stories

UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

14 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

23 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martinâ€™s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

31 minutes ago
 Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHCâ€™s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

1 hour ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.