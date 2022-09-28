UrduPoint.com

China Delivered 13,000 Tents, 10,000 Blankets To Assist Pakistan's Flood Relief Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) ::China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has so far delivered 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets and 1,000 boxes of compressed food by air to help flood-hit people in Pakistan.

The follow-up materials have been shipped by sea in three batches, which will arrive in early October, an official of CIDCA said in a statement.

He informed that CIDCA will soon dispatch two separate teams to Pakistan to carry out medical rescue and guidance as well as disaster assessment in the flood hit areas.

"CIDA connected Guangxi to send a medical team to carry out medical rescue and guidance, as well as disaster assessment team organized by the Ministry of Emergency Management," according to Director, CIDCA, Yang Meng.

In addition, China appealed to the international community to provide more helps and works with relevant organizations to use the Global Development and South to South Cooperation Fund to provide more support, he added.

He said, after the floods in Pakistan, the Chinese government immediately announced 100 million Yuan of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other materials urgently needed.

Considering the huge losses, the Chinese government provided an additional 300 million yuan. In conclusion, the total amount is 400 million yuan, ranking first in the world, he added.

Yang said that since September 07, CIDCA has arranged daily flights to deliver supplies to flood-hit people in Pakistan.

CIDA coordinated relevant Chinese government departments such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Emergency Management, Chinese Air Force, China Meteorological Administration besides local and provincial governments, social organizations, enterprises and Chinese embassies abroad to provide assistance. All the relief materials were fully prepared within one month.

For airlifting of supplies, a flight has been arranged per day from September 7, and an additional flight was added from September 22 to 24, altogether 22 sorties were arranged; for shipping, a total of 90 containers were arranged on September 14, 17 and 24 respectively; for land transportation, 200 tons of onions were delivered via the Karakoram Highway.

