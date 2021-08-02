UrduPoint.com

China Delivers 350 Million Doses Vaccines To BRI Partners

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

China delivers 350 million doses vaccines to BRI partners

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:China has delivered 350 million doses of vaccines to co-sponsors of the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson said in a press release that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation in June this year. During the meeting, China and 28 countries jointly launched the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation, calling for stronger cooperation in vaccine assistance, export, and joint production.

China has been actively implementing the initiative and reached cooperation agreements with co-sponsors of the initiative on a total of 775 million doses of vaccines, including in the form of concentrates, of which 350 million doses have been delivered, the spokesperson said.

Chinese companies have started joint production with four co-sponsors of the initiative and are discussing joint production with other interested countries, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

China Road June Asia Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

1 minute ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

46 minutes ago
 Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.