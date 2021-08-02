China delivers 350 million doses vaccines to BRI partners

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:China has delivered 350 million doses of vaccines to co-sponsors of the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson said in a press release that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation in June this year. During the meeting, China and 28 countries jointly launched the Initiative for Belt and Road Partnership on COVID-19 Vaccines Cooperation, calling for stronger cooperation in vaccine assistance, export, and joint production.

China has been actively implementing the initiative and reached cooperation agreements with co-sponsors of the initiative on a total of 775 million doses of vaccines, including in the form of concentrates, of which 350 million doses have been delivered, the spokesperson said.

Chinese companies have started joint production with four co-sponsors of the initiative and are discussing joint production with other interested countries, said the spokesperson.