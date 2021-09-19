UrduPoint.com

China Delivers More Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines To Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

China delivers more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

MANILA, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :-- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines on Sunday to support the Southeast Asian country's vaccination campaign.

"We would like to thank the Sinovac and China for the delivery of these vaccines," Carlito Galvez, the official in charge of vaccine procurement, told reporters at the airport.

China has been delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first to provide coronavirus vaccines to the Southeast Asian country, allowing it to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered over 40.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 18 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year.

Related Topics

China Philippines March Sunday Government Asia Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

1 hour ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

1 hour ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

2 hours ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.