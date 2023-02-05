UrduPoint.com

China Delivers Two Hualong-1 Nuclear Power Units To Pakistan: CNNC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan: CNNC

BEIJING, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :China has officially delivered two Hualong-1 nuclear power units, which were developed with China's homegrown third-generation nuclear power technology, to Pakistan, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

With the inauguration of Unit 3 of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-3) on Thursday, the two million-kilowatt Hualong-1 units K-2 and K-3 have now both officially been delivered to Pakistan and put into operation, said the CNNC.

The CNNC said it has built two nuclear power stations in Pakistan with a total of six nuclear power units.

Among them, the Karachi K-2/K-3 nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Pakistan and the first million-kilowatt-grade single-unit power project in the country, CGTN reported on Sunday.

Since entering commercial operation, the K-2 and K-3 units have generated nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, contributing to Pakistan's social and economic development, it said.

At the same time, the project has provided more than 60,000 jobs for the local people throughout the whole cycle, said the CNNC.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Electricity China Nuclear Same Sunday Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

20 minutes ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

21 minutes ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.