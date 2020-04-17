UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denies Cover-up In Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United States.

A foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the virus's rapid spread had contributed to undercounting that resulted in China raising its death toll earlier Friday, but he added "there has never been any concealment, and we'll never allow any concealment."

Related Topics

China United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will not appear before NAB today

11 minutes ago

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business i ..

42 minutes ago

Denmark further eases coronavirus restrictions

41 minutes ago

Thai man trampled by elephant from park closed by ..

41 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total C ..

41 minutes ago

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.