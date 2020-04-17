China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United States.

A foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the virus's rapid spread had contributed to undercounting that resulted in China raising its death toll earlier Friday, but he added "there has never been any concealment, and we'll never allow any concealment."