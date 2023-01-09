UrduPoint.com

China Denounces German Lawmakers Visit To Taiwan

Published January 09, 2023

China denounces German lawmakers visit to Taiwan

BERLIN, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :China has decried German lawmakers' visit to Taiwan and urged them "not to send wrong signals" to separatist forces.

"The German side is not allowed to have any official contacts with Taiwan, and that also applies to German parliamentarians. This principle is part of the One China policy," said a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.

The embassy criticized statements made by Free Democratic Party (FDP) lawmakers ahead of their visit to Taiwan and stressed that China will continue to oppose efforts to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Beijing considers Taiwan "an inseparable part of Chinese territory" and has strongly urged other nations to avoid direct relations with Taipei.

"Questioning China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity under the guise of supporting 'democracy and freedom' and inciting division and confrontation is a grave violation of the UN Charter," the Chinese embassy said.

"The FDP and its deputies should never lose sight of the original intention of both countries (Germany and China) when establishing diplomatic relations. They have a duty to assume their responsibility as the governing party. This is the only way to ensure that relations between China and Germany remain on a stable course in the long term!"Senior lawmakers from the FDP on Monday announced on Twitter that they arrived in Taiwan for talks with politicians and NGO representatives, to demonstrate Germany's solidarity with Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China.

The parliamentary delegation consists of senior figures, including Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Defense Committee chair; Renata Alt, Human Rights committee chair; and FDP's Vice Chairman Johannes Vogel. The pro-business FDP is a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's left-liberal coalition government.

