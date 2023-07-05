China denounces Quran desecration act in Sweden, says it opposes any form of Islamophobia

BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :China has strongly denounced the Holy Quran desecration act in Sweden and said it, "Opposes any form of Islamophobia and acknowledges the important contribution made by the Islamic civilization for the world." Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a press briefing said that the faith and religious feelings of Muslims should be respected and so-called freedom of speech should not be used as a reason to incite civilization clash and create a confrontation.

Mao was responding to the Holy Quran desecration incident in Sweden which prompted strong criticism from Arab and Muslim countries.

She said that China has always advocated mutual respect, inclusiveness and understanding among different civilizations, and resolutely opposed extremist acts that attack different religious beliefs and provoke a clash of civilizations.

Mao said. China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative called for the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcends clashes, and inclusiveness transcends any sense of superiority, Mao noted.

China is ready to work with the international community to promote the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative and take concrete actions to promote dialogue among civilizations and jointly safeguard the diversity of world civilizations, Mao said.