UrduPoint.com

China Deploy UAV To Support Emergency Communications In Quake-hit Sichuan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China deploy UAV to support emergency communications in quake-hit Sichuan

BEIJING, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :China's large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Wing Loong-2H has been deployed to support the emergency communications after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, according to the UAV's developer.

The Wing Loong-2H was sent to conduct the mission after the quake jolted Sichuan's Luding County at 12:52 p.m. Monday, having caused casualties and damage to buildings and roads.

The large UAV flew into the preset mission area at 6:44 p.m. Monday and started to carry out the survey and emergency communication support, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

It helped establish an airborne communication network and sent real-time images of the quake-hit areas, supporting relief work and ensuring effective rescue operations.

The Wing Loong-2H features multiple attributes such as long range, long endurance, high payload and strong environment adaptability, thus making it possible to serve diverse missions in extreme disaster-hit regions where traffic, power supply and network communications are disrupted, according to the AVIC.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Vehicle Traffic Industry P

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

2 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

5 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.