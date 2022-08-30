UrduPoint.com

China Deploys Y-20 Plane On Emergency Delivery Mission To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China deploys Y-20 plane on emergency delivery mission to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched two Y-20 cargo planes to provide emergency humanitarian supplies including 3,000 tents to flood-hit Pakistan Tuesday.

After receiving the order, the PLA Air Force arranged two Y-20 planes to take off at dawn to get to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in the early morning for urgent air transport preparations.

The planes are scheduled to arrive at Karachi airport at 16:00 Beijing time today, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"As Y-20 can perform long-range tasks with heavy load and fast flight speed, two such cargo planes have been arranged to send humanitarian aid to Pakistan to help people in the disaster-hit areas overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes at an early date," said captain Feng Wei.

Pilot Liu Xiaojun is another captain of this mission. The urgent air transport mission to Pakistan is of special significance to him as he personally experienced the relief efforts after Wenchuan earthquake in 2008.

"Pakistan rushed to our assistance after the Wenchuan earthquake in China in 2008. As I come from Sichuan, I deeply feel the brotherly friendship between the two countries. I also want to express my support for the Pakistani people with the successful completion of the mission," said Liu Xiaojun.

