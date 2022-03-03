UrduPoint.com

China Develops New COVID-19 Test Kit -- Fast, Small, Cheap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

China develops new COVID-19 test kit -- fast, small, cheap

CHENGDU, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A Chinese university has developed a COVID-19 test kit the size of a lighter that allows people to test themselves at home for virus infection using nose swab samples, with results in 30 minutes.

Once put on the market, the price of the portable nucleic acid detection box can be controlled within 100 Yuan (15.8 U.S. Dollars), according to the developer West China Hospital affiliated to the Sichuan University in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Sponsored by the provincial science and technology department, Professor Hu Wenchuang with the hospital led a team to use microfluidic chip technology to develop the test kit that automatically completes the process currently made by instruments and reagents for nucleic acid detection.

Hu said compared with similar products widely used for home self-test screening in other countries, the new test kit has a higher detection sensitivity and a price advantage.

The scientific fruit is expected to be put into commercial production within this year, according to the hospital.

Related Topics

Technology China Price Market

Recent Stories

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

37 minutes ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>