China dismisses Pompeo Uighur genocide claim as 'outrageous lies'

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Wednesday dismissed Washington's allegation that Beijing was committing genocide against Uighurs and other minorities as "outrageous lies" and "poison" in a rancourous epilogue to a combative period in relations between the superpowers.

Under the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, the US has butted heads with China over trade, security, technology, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and rights from Hong Kong to Xinjiang, home to the Uighur minority.