UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Dismisses Report Of Occupying Nepalese Land Near Border Area

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:30 PM

China dismisses report of occupying Nepalese land near border area

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Tuesday rejected a media report about China occupying the Nepalese land and said that the report was completely unfounded roumour.

"I want to point out that the report is completely unfounded rumour," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said while responding to question in this regard.

A western media outlet quoting Nepalese politicians had claimed that Chinese soldiers annexed a more than 150 hectares of Nepalese land in five areas near the border it shares with China including by diverting the flow of river to claim the previously submerged land.

When asked to provide some evidence, Wang Wenbin said that as this was a rumour, those who had completed this report should come up with their evidence first.

"My suggestion is, before making such a report, you should act responsibly to verify things and then report on this. I can say that this report is completely unfounded rumour," he added.

The spokesperson told the reporter that he had accurate and clear answer for him that report was not based on fact.

It was a pure rumour.

In response to a question about a joint maritime drill by India, the US, Japan and Australia starting today, he commented that the Chinese side hoped that relevant countries military operations would be conducive to peace and stability in the region instead of the contrary.

The United States, India, Japan and Australia will take part in a large-scale Malabar naval drill off the coast of India -- for the first time since 2007.

To a question regarding delay in the approval of temporary flights between China and India in view of novel coronavirus cases in the flight coming to Wuhan, he informed that according to a notice from the Hubei Health Commission, a temporary flight from New Delhi to Wuhan on October 30 showed four confirmed cases and 19 asymptomatic cases.

"The two sides are engaging in communication regarding follow-up arrangement for temporary flights," he added.

It may be mentioned here that around 20 Indian citizens were tested positive for Covid-19 on a recent flight to Wuhan organised by the Indian government.

Related Topics

India Australia China Wuhan New Delhi Japan United States May October Border Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

20 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

20 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

50 minutes ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.