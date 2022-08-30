UrduPoint.com

China Dispatches Cargo Airplane To Deliver Humanitarian Supplies To Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese Air Force has dispatched Y20 cargo airplane to deliver humanitarian supplies including 3000 tents to Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"This morning, Chinese Air Force dispatched Y20 cargo airplane to deliver humanitarian supplies including 3000 tents to Pakistan. The supplies are expected to arrive in Karachi airport in Pakistan at 4.00 pm," he said during his regular briefing here at the International Press Center (IPC).

He said, after Pakistan was hit by the flooding, China had been feeling for the security of the people in the affected areas in Pakistan, adding, "We feel for the difficulties facing Pakistan." Zhao Lijian said, President Xi Jinping had already sent a message to President Dr Arif Alvi expressing his sympathies to the severe flooding and disasters in Pakistan.

"Premier, Li Keqiang also sent a message to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

He said, previously, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed his sympathies immediately after disaster to his counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The spokesperson remarked that as all weather, strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends, China and Pakistan had long been standing together through weal and woe and responding to major challenges such as natural disasters shoulder to shoulder.

After this natural disaster, China had made response in the first instance and would continue to provide emergency supplies to Pakistan to support its efforts in disaster relief.

"We believe that with joint efforts of the Pakistani government and the people, the people in the affected areas can prevail over the flooding and reconstruct their homes," he added.

Meanwhile, Zheng Yuandon, an official with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said, the Chinese government had decided to provide 100 million Yuan (around $14.5 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other disaster relief materials urgently needed by flood-hit Pakistan.

