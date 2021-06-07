UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Dispatches Vaccine, Syringe Aid To 66 Countries

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

China dispatches vaccine, syringe aid to 66 countries

BEIJING, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :China has completed dispatching COVID-19 vaccines and syringes to 66 countries and one international organization as of Sunday amid efforts to provide vaccine aid and strengthen international cooperation, according to the commerce ministry.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC), along with relevant government bodies, will ensure that vaccines could be delivered to recipient countries as soon as possible, said Qian Chunying, an official with the ministry, on Monday.

China is organizing and carrying out vaccine aid work for 88 countries and four international organizations, Qian said.

Related Topics

China Sunday Commerce Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

9 minutes ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

42 minutes ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

44 minutes ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

49 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 58 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More than 30 dead in southern Pakistan train colli ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.