China-donated humanitarian aid distributed in W. Afghanistan

FARAH, Afghanistan, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) --:The distribution of China-donated humanitarian assistance has started in west Afghanistan's Farah province as 29 needy families received aid packages, an official said on Saturday.

Each family was given two bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, and 329 more destitute families will be receiving their share from the aid in the coming days, according to provincial director for Natural Disaster Management Authority Mohammad Israel Sayar.

"China has provided assistance to our destitute countrymen and we expect it to continue its assistance in the future," Sayar told Xinhua.

Abdul Rahim, one of the aid beneficiaries, said: "I am thankful to China for sending the aid and we hope to receive more assistance from the country. The donation will solve our problems to some extent."China, as a neighboring country of Afghanistan, has provided the war-torn country with humanitarian aid, including winter clothes, tents, foodstuffs and COVID-19 vaccines over the past years.