China donates 150 new vehicles, office equipment to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China on Thursday provided 150 new vehicles and office equipment to Cambodia in preparation for the upcoming ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) and related meetings.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the donated vehicles and office equipment to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh at a ceremony held at the Win-Win Monument in the northern suburb of Phnom Penh.

Wang said the donation from the Chinese Ministry of National Defense aims to support the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense in hosting the forthcoming ADMM-Plus and related meetings.

"We sincerely hope that Cambodia will play a more active and important role in regional security affairs," he said.

Wang said the Chinese military would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces to deepen practical cooperation, safeguard regional stability and defend common interests.

Wang also highlighted the close relations between China and Cambodia, saying bilateral ties are currently at an all-time high and serves as a model for country-to-country relations featuring mutual respect and mutual support.

Speaking at the event, Gen. Banh said the donated vehicles would be used to transport foreign delegates during the ADMM-Plus and related meetings scheduled to be held at the end of November.

"These vehicles and office equipment are very valuable as we urgently need them to use in our military diplomacy, especially for this year when we're busy performing our duties as the chair of ASEAN," he said.

Meanwhile, Gen. Banh reiterated Cambodia's staunch support for the one-China principle and the vision of building a community with a shared future between Cambodia and China.

He said Cambodia is committed to working closely with China for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity for the two countries, and to contribute to building a harmonious region and world.

Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.