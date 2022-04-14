China donates batch of medicines, equipment to South Sudan

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:China through its ninth batch of medical team in South Sudan on Wednesday donated medicines and equipment to the African country's main referral hospital.

Yolanda Awel, South Sudan's minister of health who received the new batch of medical assortments in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, hailed the mutual bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"I applaud the mutual relationship that the government of South Sudan has with the government of China. This cooperation will go a long way since we have numerous (health) projects coming up," Awel said during the handing over ceremony.

"As we receive this batch of medicines and equipment, we need to adhere to medical guidelines, best practices and management," she added.