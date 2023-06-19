China donates energy-saving facilities to help Egypt combat climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :China donated a batch of energy-saving public facilities to Egypt on Sunday to help promote the green transformation and climate adaptation of the North African country.

The donation, including solar LED street lights, LED bulbs, solar home systems, and energy-efficient air conditioners, is provided by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment to help Egypt's consumption patterns go green.

During the delivery ceremony held in Egypt's capital Cairo, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang noted that China-Egypt cooperation in dealing with climate change reflects the breadth and depth of the friendship between the two countries.

"It shows the firm determination of China and Egypt in promoting green and low-carbon transformation and tackling climate change," the ambassador said.