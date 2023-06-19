UrduPoint.com

China Donates Energy-saving Facilities To Help Egypt Combat Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China donates energy-saving facilities to help Egypt combat climate change

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :China donated a batch of energy-saving public facilities to Egypt on Sunday to help promote the green transformation and climate adaptation of the North African country.

The donation, including solar LED street lights, LED bulbs, solar home systems, and energy-efficient air conditioners, is provided by China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment to help Egypt's consumption patterns go green.

During the delivery ceremony held in Egypt's capital Cairo, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang noted that China-Egypt cooperation in dealing with climate change reflects the breadth and depth of the friendship between the two countries.

"It shows the firm determination of China and Egypt in promoting green and low-carbon transformation and tackling climate change," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

China Egypt Cairo Sunday

Recent Stories

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

39 seconds ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

11 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

1 hour ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.