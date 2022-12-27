China donates livestock vaccines to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :-- China on Tuesday donated 1 million doses of foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease vaccines to Cambodia to help prevent and control the spread of these diseases among cattle.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the vaccines to Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Phnom Penh.

The donation included 500,000 doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccine and 500,000 doses of attenuated goatpox vaccine for lumpy skin disease of cattle, Wang said, adding that they were donated by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

"We hope that these vaccines will play a positive role in enhancing the health of livestock in Cambodia," he said.

The ambassador also highlighted good cooperation between the two countries in the agriculture sector, saying that more and more Cambodian agricultural products have been exported to China.