China donates solar street lights to Botswana villages

GABORONE, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 300 solar street lights donated by the Chinese government were unveiled recently in three villages of Botswana, according to the Chinese embassy on Friday.

The lights were donated as part of the Botswana president's initiative of brightening local people's lives through rural development, said Zhao Yanbo, Chinese ambassador to Botswana, during a ceremony held on Tuesday at Khuis village, Kgalagadi region.

He also said that the initiative meshed well with the Chinese embassy's program for improving local people's livelihoods, especially the vulnerable, according to the embassy's website.

"I believe that with these lights, the residents can enjoy safer and brighter evenings from now on.

Let it light up hope for a better life for the people," Zhao said.

Also at the ceremony, Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi said China has successfully managed to eradicate hunger and poverty. Therefore, Botswana would continue to build a strong partnership with China in order to transform the lives of Botswana's citizens.

Noting that the area had an abundance of renewable energy resources, Deputy Chair of Kgalagadi District Council Lentswe Lesenyegile urged local authorities to continue devising ways of maximizing the use of solar energy in district projects.