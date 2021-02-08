China donates vaccines to 53 developing countries including Pakistan: Wang Wenbin

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :China is donating vaccines to 53 developing countries including Pakistan, and exporting vaccines to 22 other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

China also actively participated in the WHO-led COVAX and decided to provide 10 million doses of vaccines to the program, mainly to meet the demand of developing countries, he said during his regular briefing held here.

He remarked that China has been earnestly acting on President Xi's pledge that once developed and deployed, Chinese vaccines will be made a global public good contributing to the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

The spokesperson said that China supports domestic companies in conducting joint R&D and manufacturing with foreign partners, and in exporting vaccines to countries that are in urgent need of vaccines, have certified Chinese vaccines, and authorized their emergency use.

"We also support and assist foreign vaccine companies in manufacturing in China, whose vaccines will then be delivered overseas," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that after delivering donation of vaccines to Pakistan, China's first recipient, the Chinese side's donated vaccines also arrived in Cambodia yesterday and the Laos today.

"The shipment of vaccines, we are providing to Equatorial Guinea will begin tomorrow. The first batch of vaccines we exported to Peru also arrived today," he added.

In the coming days, the Chinese side will provide vaccines to other countries. The pertinent governments expressed deep gratitude to China.

He said that China will continue cooperating with the relevant countries on vaccines and providing support and assistance to the best of our ability, making concrete contributions to an early victory against the pandemic and a global community of health for all.