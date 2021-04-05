UrduPoint.com
China Downed By Scotland At Men's Curling Worlds

WASHINGTON, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :China lost to Scotland 10-1 in the eighth round of the ongoing world men's curling championship held in Calgary on Sunday.

Scotland took an early lead after taking four points in the second end and was never really threatened by the Chinese team.

The Scots secured the 10-1 victory after taking three points in the seventh end.

"It was a really good performance for us, we were consistent. Each end we were putting them in tough spots and that's why we got a lot of steals," said Scottish skip Bruce Mouat.

China is still looking for the first win at the world championship, which began on Friday. Norway leads the standings with five wins.

