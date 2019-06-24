UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, DPRK Embrace New Opportunities For Tourism, Culture, Education Exchanges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:50 AM

China, DPRK embrace new opportunities for tourism, culture, education exchanges

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will embrace new opportunities for tourism, culture and education exchanges as China-DPRK ties have now entered a new historical period, said officials and professionals in northeast China's Jilin Province.

The Senlinshan International Travel Service in Hunchun, a city on China's border with the DPRK and Russia in Jilin, has seen a growing number of Chinese tourists to visit DPRK this year, and it sends up to 10 tours to the DPRK every day, each with 30 to 40 tourists, said Yang Jingang, general manager of the travel agency.

Meanwhile, the border crossings between China and the DPRK have been open even on weekends since three years ago as the tourism ties between the two countries are building up.

Hunchun will continue to actively boost the tourism industry and other service industries, develop China-DPRK cross-river tourist routes and establish a national tourism demonstration zone in 2019, said Zhang Jifeng, mayor of the city. The border city will strive to achieve a growth of more than 15 percent this year in both tourist reception and tourism revenue.

Besides the tourism industry, in the eyes of people in Jilin, which is at the forefront of linkages between the two countries, there will be more cooperation between China and the DPRK in education, culture and other fields in the future.

"China and the DPRK enjoy close geographical proximity and profound friendship. I believe that we will go further in cultural exchanges," said Zhao Jide, director of the Institute of Ethnic Musical Instruments in Yanji, capital of Yanbian, the largest Korean autonomous prefecture in China.

The institute has been established for 20 years and is responsible for the research and development, production and improvement of more than 40 kinds of Korean musical instruments including long drum, gayageum and vertical bamboo flute.

Zhang Leisheng, an associate professor of the Institute of Higher Education in Jilin University, said that in the future, China and the DPRK can further promote the exchange visits of teachers and students from the two countries, expand the scale of government-funded scholarship and invite outstanding young Korean students to study in China to deepen bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Russia China Visit Young Yanji Jilin Tours Border 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 June 2019

39 minutes ago

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

9 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

9 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.