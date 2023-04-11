China draft law to require 'security assessment' for new AI products

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :All new artificial intelligence (AI) products developed in China will be required to undergo a "security assessment" before being released to the public, a sweeping new draft law by the country's internet regulator showed Tuesday.

"Before providing services to the public that use generative AI products, a security assessment shall be applied for through national internet regulatory departments," the draft law, released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, reads.

The draft law -- titled "Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services" -- aims to ensure "the healthy development and standardised application of generative AI technology", it read.

AI-generated content, it continued, must "reflect core socialist values, and must not contain content on subversion of state power".

The Cyberspace Administration of China said it was seeking public input on the contents of the new regulations, which under Beijing's political system are almost certain to become law.