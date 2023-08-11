Open Menu

China Earmarks 1.46 Bln Yuan For Relief For Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

China earmarks 1.46 bln yuan for relief for flood victims

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Friday earmarked 1.46 billion Yuan (about 203.95 million U.S. Dollars) to provide relief to people severely affected by recent floods and ensure their basic livelihoods, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The funds will be allocated to five provincial-level regions: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin. Together with the funds already allocated, the central government has earmarked a total of 7.74 billion yuan for flood control and relief since the beginning of this year's flood season.

