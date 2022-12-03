UrduPoint.com

China Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions In Major Cities

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

China eases some COVID-19 restrictions in major cities

ANKARA, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Following public outrage and recent protests, Chinese authorities announced easing COVID-19 restrictions in several major cities from Saturday.

Several major cities, including the capital Beijing and the northern coastal city of Tianjin, lifted the requirement that visitors show 48 or 72 hours of valid COVID-19 test results before entering any shopping mall or public place, according to the Global Times.

Beijing residents will also no longer need to present 48-hour valid nucleic acid test results in order to board buses or subways from Monday.

A major shopping mall in the capital reopened on the weekend after being closed for more than a week.

Other cities such as Chengdu, Guangzhou in southern China, and Jinzhou in Liaoning Province have also relaxed some restrictions, the daily added.

Last week, mass protests were held in several cities against the strict pandemic policy.

Protests erupted after the death of 10 people in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Urumqi, western Xinjiang region, which was reportedly under coronavirus lockdown.

Many claimed that the restrictions caused by tough coronavirus measures made the fire worse, which took three hours for emergency personnel to extinguish.

Authorities rejected the claims, saying there were no barricades in the building and that residents were allowed to go out.

After the incident, Xinjiang authorities lifted restrictions in some districts of Urumqi, following late-night protests against the city's "zero-COVID-19" lockdown policy, which had been in effect for more than three months.

China, with a population of over 1.4 billion people, has confirmed 331,952 COVID-19 cases to date, with a death toll of 5,233.

Related Topics

Fire China Jinzhou Guangzhou Tianjin Urumqi Chengdu Beijing From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

46 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.