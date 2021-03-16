China eases visa policy for people inoculated with its Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) ::Chinese embassies in multiple countries including Pakistan, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Philippines, and Norway have streamlined visa application procedures for foreigners who have been inoculated with China-produced vaccines, in an effort to resume normal personnel exchanges in the post-pandemic era.

In view of resuming people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries in an orderly manner, from March 15, the office will provide facilitation for visa applicants who have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines produced in China and obtained vaccination certificates, the statements read.

According to the new visa policy, foreign nationals and their family members traveling to the Chinese mainland to resume work and production in various fields need only provide the documents required before the COVID-19 pandemic when applying for a visa, China's state media said on Tuesday.

The scope of applicants eligible for applying for a visa out of emergent humanitarian needs has expanded, and holders of valid Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business travel cards also have an easier process to apply for a visa, according to the notices.

However, the requirements are unchanged for Chinese and foreign passengers flying directly to the Chinese mainland. They have to take a nucleic acid test and serum IgM anti-body test and apply for a green health code with the "HS" mark or a certified Health Declaration Form (HDF) before boarding, the statements read.

Meanwhile, China has simplified its visa policy for foreigners who have received China-produced COVID-19 vaccines and are applying to enter the Chinese mainland via Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR issued a notice exempting foreign visa applicants who have received a Chinese vaccine from providing health certification.

So far, China has donated or is donating COVID-19 vaccines to 69 developing countries in urgent need, and is exporting vaccines to 43 countries. More than 60 countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines.