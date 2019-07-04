China Eastern introduces RFID-tech in luggage tracking at Shanghai airports

SHANGHAI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :China Eastern Airlines has comprehensively introduced radio frequency identification devices (RFID) in luggage tracking at two major civil airports in Shanghai, according to the airline Wednesday.

Starting from July, China Eastern has put the RFID-tech into operation at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the airline said.

The RFID-tech is among the most advanced luggage-management technologies in the global civil aviation industry. Compared with the current baggage tag scanning technology, the RFID-tech provides air passengers faster and more efficient service.

It allows air passengers to follow the real-time information of their luggage with an electronic device.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, scheduled to go into operation in September, will comprehensively introduce the RFID-tech in luggage tracking.

China's civil aviation authorities are working hard to create safe, green, smart and human-oriented airports. Easy and efficient luggage management is among the key measurements of a smart airport.