UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Eastern Introduces RFID-tech In Luggage Tracking At Shanghai Airports

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

China Eastern introduces RFID-tech in luggage tracking at Shanghai airports

SHANGHAI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :China Eastern Airlines has comprehensively introduced radio frequency identification devices (RFID) in luggage tracking at two major civil airports in Shanghai, according to the airline Wednesday.

Starting from July, China Eastern has put the RFID-tech into operation at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the airline said.

The RFID-tech is among the most advanced luggage-management technologies in the global civil aviation industry. Compared with the current baggage tag scanning technology, the RFID-tech provides air passengers faster and more efficient service.

It allows air passengers to follow the real-time information of their luggage with an electronic device.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, scheduled to go into operation in September, will comprehensively introduce the RFID-tech in luggage tracking.

China's civil aviation authorities are working hard to create safe, green, smart and human-oriented airports. Easy and efficient luggage management is among the key measurements of a smart airport.

Related Topics

Technology China Shanghai July September From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

PM Imran condemns blast near LoC

30 minutes ago

Footballer Hajra Khan makes three consecutive worl ..

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 July 2019

1 hour ago

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.