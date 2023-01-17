UrduPoint.com

China Economy Grows 3% In 2022: Official Data

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :China's economy grew 3.0 percent in 2022, official data released Tuesday showed, one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis.

Beijing had set itself a target of 5.5 percent, a rate already much lower than the performance of 2021, when the country's GDP increased more than eight percent.

In the fourth quarter, China's economy grew 2.9 percent year-on-year, compared with 3.9 percent in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The world's second-largest economy faced historic headwinds as 2022 drew to a close, with exports plunging last month due to a drop in global demand and rigid health restrictions that hammered economic activity.GDP will rebound to 4.3 percent for 2023 -- still below expectations.

