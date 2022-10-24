UrduPoint.com

China Economy Grows 3.9 Percent Year-on-year In Third Quarter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

China economy grows 3.9 percent year-on-year in third quarter

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts a day after President Xi Jinping was re-elected to a historic third term as leader.

Beijing last week delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures -- along with a host of other economic indicators -- as the country's leaders gathered in Beijing for the five-yearly Communist Party Congress.

China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.

In the previous quarter, growth in the world's second-largest economy collapsed to 0.4 percent compared with the previous year, the worst performance since 2020. The country posted 4.8 percent growth in the first quarter of 2022.

But Monday's data, published six days later than scheduled, showed a slight rebound, with China posting growth higher than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.

