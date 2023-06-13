UrduPoint.com

China Eliminates 23 Persistent Organic Pollutants Listed Under Stockholm Convention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China eliminates 23 persistent organic pollutants listed under Stockholm Convention

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:To date, China has eliminated 23 types of toxic chemicals listed in the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The international community reached the global treaty in 2001 to reduce, eliminate and prevent pollution from POPs and to protect human health and the environment from the effects of POPs.

In a recently released regulation document, the ministry, together with other relevant authorities, detailed the prohibition on the production, use, import and export of five types of POPs, including polychlorinated naphthalene, according to a ministry official.

