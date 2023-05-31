UrduPoint.com

China Emerges As Brain-computer Interface Technology Innovation Hub: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China emerges as brain-computer interface technology innovation hub: report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :China has become a major innovation hub and target market for brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, according to a report released at the recently held Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing.

The report showed that advances in fields such as imaging, microelectronics, AI and neuroscience have contributed to the notable progress in the understanding of brain function and interaction as well as emerging business opportunities.

Zhang Qian, senior engineer with the China academy of Information and Communications Technology, said that biomedicine, materials science, electronics and other disciplines have laid a good foundation for implantable electrode manufacturing, and implantable neural microelectrode has entered the iterative innovation stage.

According to the report, China accounted for 35 percent of global patent applications for non-implantable acquisition and sensing technology while the patents for Canonical Huffman Coding mainly came from China, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

BCI holds obvious advantages in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, depression and other diseases, attracting the attention of both domestic and foreign capital, Zhang said.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Beijing Progress Japan United States Hub Market From Depression

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

37 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.