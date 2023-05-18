China ends import ban on Australian timber

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :China has lifted an import ban on Australian timber, Beijing's ambassador said Thursday, as once-frosty ties between the two countries thaw.

Xiao Qian told reporters in Canberra that China would resume imports of Australian timber as of Thursday after Beijing clamped down on the trade in 2020.

"Yesterday, the Chinese Customs have formally notified the Australian Minister of Agriculture that starting from today, China will resume import of Australian timber," Xiao said at a press conference in Canberra.

The resumption of the trade of logs, worth around Au$600 million (US$400 million) a year according to government data, came amid improving relations between the countries, he said.

"There are also other issues on the table that allow me to say that the momentum is positive."