China enhances judicial protection of minors

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China has taken strong steps to improve judicial protection of minors, according to work reports of the country's top procuratorate and court.

Some 57,000 people were severely punished for sexual assaults on and maltreatment of minors, as well as child trafficking, in 2020, according to the report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) submitted Monday to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

About 33,000 juvenile suspects were prosecuted, said the SPP's report, adding that the Chinese procuratorates decided with conditions not to prosecute some 11,000 juveniles of minor of-fence and with true repentance, which account for 21 percent of solved juvenile delinquency cases.

China also issued a guideline to strengthen judicial work over minors and improved juvenile judicial system with Chinese characteristics, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).The SPC's report highlighted efforts to stick to the principle of performing in the best interests of minors.