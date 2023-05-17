UrduPoint.com

China Envoy, In Kyiv, Eyes Talks With Zelensky

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China envoy, in Kyiv, eyes talks with Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected on Wednesday to receive a special envoy from China who arrived in Kyiv to promote Beijing-led negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

China's special envoy, Li Hui, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday for two days of talks with authorities, part of a European tour to promote Beijing's plan to settle the conflict with Russia.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official told AFP on condition of anonymity that a meeting between Zelensky and Li was "possible in the afternoon.

" Li, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit the war-torn country since its conflict with Moscow began in February 2022, arrived in Kyiv three weeks after Zelensky spoke by telephone to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Tuesday Kyiv warned that Ukraine did not need "mediation for the sake of mediation."Beijing has said the aim of the tour is to "communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis".

