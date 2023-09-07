China establishes e-commerce cooperation mechanisms with 29 countries

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :As China actively expands and deepens the "Silk Road E-commerce" cooperation, the country has established bilateral e-commerce cooperation mechanisms with 29 countries, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China has also signed memorandum of understandings on strengthening investment cooperation in the digital economy with 18 countries, said He Yadong, the MOC spokesperson, at a press conference.

In 2022, the country's digitally deliverable trade in services stood at 372.7 billion U.S. Dollars, up 3.4 percent year on year, making it the fifth largest in the world, He added.

China will hold the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 23 to 27 this year, according to the spokesperson.