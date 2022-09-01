UrduPoint.com

China Establishes JWG With Pakistan On Follow Up Cooperation In Emergency Disaster Relief: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

China establishes JWG with Pakistan on follow up cooperation in emergency disaster relief: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China will continue to offer assistance to Pakistan and the China's International Department Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has established a Joint Working Group (JWP) with Pakistani side on implementing follow up cooperation with regard to emergency disaster relief, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"Going forward, we will continue to offer assistance and China's International Department Cooperation Agency has established a joint working group with the Pakistani side on implementing follow up cooperation with regard to emergency disaster relief," he said during his regular briefing while updating on China's assistance to Pakistan in the flood rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

He informed that the Chinese localities were also working actively to offer sympathy and support to Pakistan. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

"We believe that Pakistani people will overcome the floods and our brotherly friendship will be further elevated," he added.

The spokesperson said that since, Pakistan was hit by the floods, China had been following and closely looking at the situation on the ground and acted promptly to offer assistance.

"The foreign ministry spokesperson already released information on August 29," he added.

On same day, President Xi Jinping sent a message to President Dr.

Arif Alvi extending sympathy for the severe floods, and said that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends, China-Pakistan had long stood together with mutual assistance.

"China will continue to offer much needed assistance to Pakistan and support its disaster relief efforts," he added.

Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Wang Wenbin informed that the Chinese government had been actively working to implement the pledged assistance while the pledged emergency cash assistance had been delivered.

"The first batch of tents has been delivered by China Air Force Y-20 to Pakistan on August the 30th and the 31st and the rest will arrive soon," he added.

He pointed out in particular that the first batch of tents came from Sichuan in China and the pilot who transported the relief goods to Pakistan was also from Sichuan and was in Wenchen when the earthquake struck.

The pilot talked about the Pakistani brothers and the assistance to China back in 2008.

After arriving in Pakistan, he spoke on behalf of all the Chinese people which was also a vivid illustration of the China Pakistan Community with Shared Future.

The spokesperson expressed the confidence that Pakistani people would overcome the floods and brotherly friendship between China and Pakistan would be further elevated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Flood China Same August All From Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

25 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

30 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

51 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.