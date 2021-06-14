UrduPoint.com
China Estimates 124 Mln Passenger Trips During Holiday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Total passenger trips made during China's Dragon Boat Festival holiday are expected to reach 124 million, according to official data.

The average daily passenger trips will likely exceed 41.23 million during the period, up by 52.5 percent year on year, the Ministry of Transport said Monday.

The figure was down by 18.

8 percent compared with 2019, the data showed.

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday extended from June 12 to 14 this year.

During the three-day holiday, the country's railway sector will likely handle over 31.67 million passenger trips, up by 58.1 percent year on year.

The civil aviation sector is expected to see 3.71 million passenger trips, up by 40.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

