China-EU investment deal 'important' despite 'difficulties': Merkel

Berlin, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she remained convinced that the EU-China investment deal was an "important undertaking" even as strained relations complicate the agreement's ratification.

"Despite all the difficulties that will surely arise with the ratification, it is a very important undertaking," Merkel said in a speech to her conservative CDU/CSU alliance. The massive investment pact laid the foundations for "mutually beneficial" trade, she added.