UrduPoint.com

China, Europe Cooperate In Satellite-rocket Test

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China, Europe cooperate in satellite-rocket test

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A China-Europe joint space mission, Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (SMILE), has successfully completed a satellite-rocket test, according to the National Space Science Center (NSSC) under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

A Chinese satellite team from the SMILE mission recently traveled to the European Space Research and Technology Center (ESTEC) of the European Space Agency (ESA) to conduct a prototype satellite-rocket joint test, completing the interface docking, satellite separation, and impact tests, said the NSSC.

The Chinese satellite team shipped the three modules of the SMILE prototype satellite to ESA in December 2022 and completed the final assembly, integration, and preparation work at the ESTEC.

It was the first on-site exchange activity of the two sides' teams since the SMILE mission-level prototype design review conducted in January 2020.

The SMILE is a collaborative science mission between CAS and ESA to build a deeper understanding of the Sun-Earth connection by observing the dynamic interaction between the solar wind and Earth's magnetosphere. Besides CAS and ESA, companies including Arianespace and Airbus also participated in the test.

The SMILE mission team will go to Spain in April and Germany in May and September to conduct tests with its European counterparts. The mission satellite is scheduled to go into space in 2025.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Exchange China Germany Spain January April May September December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.