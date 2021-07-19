UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Europe Freight Train Service Via Erenhot Port Sees Robust Growth

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

China-Europe freight train service via Erenhot port sees robust growth

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region handled over 1,200 train trips during the first half of 2021, according to local customs.

A total of 1,241 China-Europe freight trains passed through the port in the six-month period, a year-on-year growth of 28.07 percent.

Major imports carried by the trains included paper pulp and flaxseed, and exports mainly comprised auto parts, daily necessities, home appliances and photovoltaic products, said Wang Mergeen, an official with Erenhot customs.

The total value of imports and exports over the period reached 2.61 billion U.S. Dollars, increasing 59.57 percent year on year, according to the customs.

Fifty China-Europe freight train routes pass through the Erenhot Port, the only railway port between China and Mongolia.

Related Topics

Exports China Erenhot Mongolia Border Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

11 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

14 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

55 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.