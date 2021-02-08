UrduPoint.com
China-Europe Freight Train Trips Soar In January

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

China-Europe freight train trips soar in January

BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of China-Europe freight trains hit 1,165 in January, up 66 percent year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

This was the ninth straight month that China-Europe freight train trips exceeded 1,000, according to the company.

The freight trains carried 109,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers of goods last month, surging 73 percent from a year earlier.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in stabilizing the international logistics supply chain, promoting Sino-European trade and helping with the global fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Some 9.97 million pieces of anti-epidemic supplies, weighing 80,000 tonnes, have been sent to European countries including Germany, Poland and Belgium by the trains since the epidemic outbreak, the company said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

